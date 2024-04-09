Critical Contrast: FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) & Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kopin and FTC Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $40.39 million 4.84 -$19.75 million ($0.18) -9.17 FTC Solar $127.00 million 0.52 -$50.29 million ($0.43) -1.23

Kopin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTC Solar. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTC Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Kopin has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTC Solar has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kopin and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -48.89% -55.35% -36.10% FTC Solar -39.60% -59.79% -31.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Kopin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of FTC Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kopin and FTC Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 2 0 3.00 FTC Solar 0 5 1 1 2.43

Kopin currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. FTC Solar has a consensus price target of $1.49, suggesting a potential upside of 182.78%. Given FTC Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Kopin.

Summary

FTC Solar beats Kopin on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products. The company's products are used for soldier thermal weapon rifle sights, avionic fixed and rotary wing pilot helmets, armored vehicle targeting systems, and training and simulation headsets; industrial and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name. Its customers include project developers and solar asset owners, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

