Critical Review: MGO Global (MGOL) & Its Rivals

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MGO Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MGO Global and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $5.36 million -$7.14 million -0.60 MGO Global Competitors $2.20 billion $171.80 million 15.99

MGO Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global. MGO Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global -133.23% -226.43% -170.71% MGO Global Competitors -357.23% -10.64% -10.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of MGO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of MGO Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MGO Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A MGO Global Competitors 335 1548 2195 62 2.48

As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 25.34%. Given MGO Global’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MGO Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

MGO Global has a beta of 5.44, suggesting that its stock price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGO Global’s peers have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MGO Global peers beat MGO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About MGO Global

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand. It offers t-shirts and sweatshirts, jackets, polos, and pants for men; and t-shirts for women and kids, as well as bathrobes, graphic beach towels, rugs, posters, and keychains. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

