Critical Survey: United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) versus Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 13.56% -72.46% 9.31% Cedar Fair 6.96% -21.06% 6.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Parks & Resorts and Cedar Fair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 1 1 2 0 2.25 Cedar Fair 0 0 10 0 3.00

United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $61.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.59%. Cedar Fair has a consensus target price of $50.30, indicating a potential upside of 22.35%. Given Cedar Fair’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than United Parks & Resorts.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Cedar Fair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 2.16 $234.20 million $3.63 15.98 Cedar Fair $1.80 billion 1.17 $124.56 million $2.45 16.78

United Parks & Resorts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cedar Fair. United Parks & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cedar Fair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats United Parks & Resorts on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

