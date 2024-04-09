Croghan Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (OTCMKTS:CHBH)

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance
Croghan Bancshares stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. Croghan Bancshares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $57.00.
About Croghan Bancshares
