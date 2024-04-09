CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Lessened by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,473,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CSX in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

