Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Rating Reiterated by Wolfe Research

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wolfe Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CWK stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.