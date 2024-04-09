DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $63.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.79.

Zillow Group stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,301.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $857,010.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,301.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Zillow Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after buying an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 70.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 114,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Zillow Group by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 654,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after acquiring an additional 212,875 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

