Dakota Gold (DC) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Dakota Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dakota Gold and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A -$36.45 million -5.66 Dakota Gold Competitors $6.26 billion $803.64 million 6.82

Volatility & Risk

Dakota Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dakota Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold Competitors 1077 2277 2788 91 2.30

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 40.16%. Given Dakota Gold’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dakota Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.78% -36.42% Dakota Gold Competitors -77.04% -4.64% -4.29%

Summary

Dakota Gold peers beat Dakota Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

