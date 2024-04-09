Danimer Scientific’s (DNMR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.50. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Danimer Scientific from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Danimer Scientific Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Danimer Scientific

Shares of DNMR opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $119.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.52. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 69.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 10.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 34.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 151.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 158,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

