Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 393,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,196. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

