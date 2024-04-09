Dearborn Partners LLC Has $52.35 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,168 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Republic Services worth $52,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $189.05 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.81 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.37.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

