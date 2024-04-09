Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.53. 234,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,915,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.70. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $172.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

