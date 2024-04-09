Dearborn Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $44,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $800.71. The company had a trading volume of 67,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,573. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $808.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $749.93. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The firm has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $5.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

