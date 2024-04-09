Dearborn Partners LLC Makes New $40.51 Million Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,509,000. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Cintas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $678.09. 14,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,771. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $633.62 and a 200 day moving average of $577.25. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $438.59 and a 12 month high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

