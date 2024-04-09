Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 141,387 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,387 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Glacier Bancorp worth $31,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 536.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 112,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 94,422 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 30.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,024,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after buying an additional 239,168 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,992,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 37.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 172,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 47,142 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 14,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,033. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

