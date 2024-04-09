Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 346 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $87.01. The company had a trading volume of 584,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,314,168. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $86.36 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.79.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

