Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 4,982 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BX traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.06. The stock had a trading volume of 181,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,185. The company has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $133.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

