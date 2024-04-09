Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Trading Down 2.1%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $869.86 and last traded at $869.86. 27,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 428,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $888.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.87.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $884.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $718.88. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.22, for a total transaction of $3,055,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,473.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.