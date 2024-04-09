Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Lessened by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 3.3% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $411.99. The company had a trading volume of 513,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

