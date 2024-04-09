Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $502,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

