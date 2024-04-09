DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Decreased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,520,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 162,191 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for 1.6% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.28% of DexCom worth $2,050,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $1,986,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,259 shares of company stock worth $24,388,086 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

DexCom Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $139.47. The stock had a trading volume of 404,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

