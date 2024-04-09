Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases £19,838.52 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Karen Blackett bought 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.77) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($25,108.87).

DGE traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.17) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,809 ($35.55). 2,396,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,916.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,917.18. The firm has a market cap of £62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,913.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.32. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 2,676 ($33.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,779.50 ($47.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,472.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DGE. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,730 ($47.21) to GBX 3,550 ($44.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,180 ($40.25).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

