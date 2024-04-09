Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases £19,838.52 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Karen Blackett bought 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.77) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($25,108.87).
Diageo Price Performance
DGE traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.17) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,809 ($35.55). 2,396,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,916.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,917.18. The firm has a market cap of £62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,913.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.32. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 2,676 ($33.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,779.50 ($47.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59.
Diageo Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,472.97%.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
