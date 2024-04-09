DigiByte (DGB) Trading Down 6% This Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $269.30 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,123.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $676.28 or 0.00978354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00141659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00047549 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.46 or 0.00190176 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00046461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00137478 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,938,615,470 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

