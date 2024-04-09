Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $421.76 and last traded at $421.76. 21,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 91,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $422.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $13.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.59 by $2.10. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,794. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,794. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 425.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 52.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 352.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 15.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

