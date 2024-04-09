Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Holdings Lifted by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 419,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,181. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

