Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Purchased by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 1.13% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFEV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 34,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,222. The stock has a market cap of $459.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

