Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Stock Position Lifted by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 211.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 268,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 82,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DFIS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,790 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.