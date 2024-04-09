Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.42

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.42 and last traded at $37.32, with a volume of 71981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional International Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 566,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares during the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 365,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,012,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

