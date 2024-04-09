Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 4.5% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,037,000 after acquiring an additional 792,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,486,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after acquiring an additional 42,781 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,002,000 after acquiring an additional 597,958 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,678,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,006,000 after acquiring an additional 27,829 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.12. 235,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,724. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

