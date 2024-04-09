Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,024 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $14,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,573,000.

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. 235,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,724. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

