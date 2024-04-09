Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Position Reduced by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 759,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,788 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $36,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFNM. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2,956.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,869,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,346 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,723 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $20,578,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 108.2% during the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 393,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 204,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,156,000.

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.91. 20,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,460. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

