Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $61.09. 327,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,476. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $56.46. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

