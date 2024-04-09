Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Position Raised by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,326 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,420,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 69,355 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after purchasing an additional 567,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,232. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.46.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

