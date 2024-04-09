Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Bridgeworth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,128 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.39% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $36,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,740 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,071,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,344 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.39. 82,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,241. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

