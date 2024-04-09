Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up 0.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 10,544.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after buying an additional 1,347,999 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 271.6% in the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,140,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,533,000 after acquiring an additional 833,204 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,886,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,879,000. Finally, Fidato Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,233,000.

NYSEARCA DFAR traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

