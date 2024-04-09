Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Purchased by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for 12.5% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory owned 2.08% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,327,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 29,504 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 95,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,045 shares during the period. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,372,000.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.13. 64,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.