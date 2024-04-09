Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.1% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 297,007 shares in the last quarter.

DFAX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.57. 78,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,364. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

