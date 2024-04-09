Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives $57.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

IRON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

IRON opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $767.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.18.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,314,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,314,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,347,500. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 27.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

