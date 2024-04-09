Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.73

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 39118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Disco Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $521.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Disco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

