Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Announces $0.25 Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DHCNI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,154. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58.

