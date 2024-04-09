DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Cut to $17.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HSBC from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of DLocal from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.78.

DLO opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 156,865 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 234,772 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,093,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

