Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$113.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$109.36.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$111.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$103.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$98.92. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$80.81 and a 52-week high of C$114.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

