Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lessened by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,597 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after buying an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,620,000 after purchasing an additional 303,891 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,843,000 after acquiring an additional 234,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $48.97. 487,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,545. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

