Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.26 and last traded at $48.96. 515,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,517,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.