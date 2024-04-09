Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,871,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,381,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.44. 166,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,991. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

