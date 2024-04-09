Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.7% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,237 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after buying an additional 2,060,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,493,000. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,961 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 660,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.98.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

