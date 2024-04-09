Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

IAU traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $44.38. 11,364,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,082,285. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.