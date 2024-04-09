Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,459 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 12.1% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,344 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,740 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,860,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,439,000.

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,511. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

