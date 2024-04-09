Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RDY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.90. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $77.72.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

