Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $99.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DUK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,006,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,868 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,053 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,075 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

